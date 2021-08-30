Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Heavy rain continues Tuesday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered downpours tonight
  • The remnants of Hurricane Ida bring more rain Tuesday, especially across Kentucky
  • Flash Flood WATCH along and south of the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Heavy downpours this evening will fade somewhat overnight, but we’ll keep some scattered showers and downpours in the forecast.

Steadier rains will rise northward into Kentucky early Tuesday morning, making for a wet Tuesday morning commute. Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida will move through nearly all day on Tuesday, especially in Kentucky. Flash flooding is possible in spots, so turn around, don’t drown! Highs will be in the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon in the tropical rain.

The heavy rain will begin to subside Tuesday night as the remnants of Ida exit to our east.

Rainfall totals between Monday and Wednesday morning will be in the 2-5″ range in Kentucky with isolated higher totals. Those north of the river will receive 1-3″. Wednesday will be a much drier day as what’s left of Ida will be exiting WAVE Country by sunrise. We’ll see some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

