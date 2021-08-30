Bullitt County Schools trying to bounce back from bus driver shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - School districts across the country have been dealing with massive bus driver shortages. Some have been hit harder than others.

At one point, Bullitt County Schools had 22 bus drivers out during one day this school year.

The district’s transportation department is looking to bounce back from those numbers. Interim Director David Phelps said they’re heading in the right direction.

In the meantime, parents and students are dealing with a long list of problems.

As they wait for the bus, they thought at one point it might never come, Natalie Kern and her two sons make the most of their time playing football in their yard.

”It’s just easier, instead of staring and looking for the bus,” Kern said.

Kern’s sons, Braylen and Camden, have been getting on the bus about 30 minutes later than usual, they said. Others are having similar problems but aren’t as content.

Some parents have complained about their children not getting picked up at all by the buses. Others couldn’t wait any longer and drove their kids to school late.

”The fix is going to take some patience,” David Phelps said.

Phelps said between drivers with COVID, drivers in quarantine and drivers with other short- and long-term medical issues, reasons keep adding up as to why these problems are happening.

However, Phelps said they’re doing what they can. They’re working with the schools to make sure students aren’t counted as tardy, and they’re picking up individual students who call and say they weren’t picked up.

“I’m sure that’s frustrating for parents, but by in large, parents have been rather patient and incredibly helpful,” Phelps said. “In fact, we get calls and emails saying, what can I do to help?”

Phelps said drivers are doing double routes and picking up kids from certain neighborhoods in centralized locations. It’s getting the job done, but it’s taking time.

“At first it was concerning,” Natalie Kern said. “Just like, ‘Is it coming?’ We’re just out here waiting, waiting, not knowing if it was ever going to show up, but once we knew what time it was going to come, we just stayed patient, tried to get out here early in case the bus driver did show up if they have more buses. We don’t want to miss it if it comes early. We just play football and wait.”

Driver numbers are picking back up. Only 11 drivers were unaccounted for compared to the 22 on their worst day.

The district said more people are signing up to be drivers as well with the attention the problems have gotten.

