Ellis Park recognizes heroes who saved horses during barn fire

By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One week after a terrifying overnight fire destroyed the receiving barn at Ellis Park, track officials honored the heroes who saved multiple horses from the burning structure.

In a remarkable act of selflessness and heroism, five groomsmen rescued six horses and one stable pony from the fiery barn last Sunday morning.

Ellis Park recognized them for their bravery this weekend.

Marvin Prado, who cleans stalls for trainer Eddie Kenneally, was the first on the scene. Prado says when he first noticed the barn on fire, he immediately sprung into action.

With the help of two co-workers, Cristobal Munoz and Estuardo Godoy, Prado braved through the flames and retrieved six of the horses from the barn. One by one, he handed them to Munoz and Godoy, who took them to nearby stalls.

Bold and Bossy, the horse who ran down Highway 41 this past Saturday, was one of the horses saved from the fire.

Meanwhile, groomsmen Salvador Hernandez and Jose Garcia rescued trainer Brendan Walsh’s stable pony.

“I know there were some horses in there, and I say we got up and acted as quick as we can, as fast as we can because the fire don’t wait,” Hernandez said. “I’d never seen a fire go fast like that fire that day. It was very hot, maybe over 100 or 150 degrees, or maybe more. We do that day what we had to, and I’d do it again if I have to. I feel bad because the receiving barn caught fire, but I feel good because no horses lost their life.”

“Words can’t express the gratitude, and what they did was just amazing,” Dan Bork, racing secretary at Ellis Park said. “It’s phenomenal, and we’re proud that they’re with us here and obviously very thankful for what they did. Obviously, the owners and trainers of the horses they saved are very much grateful as well. We wanted to show the world who these folks are and how much we appreciate them.”

Hernandez says he estimated it took only a few minutes to get all the horses out, and five minutes later, the barn was completely engulfed by fire.

Neither Hernandez nor the other groomsmen were injured during the rescue.

