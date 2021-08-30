Support Local Businesses
Fmr. UK student pleads guilty in connection with Capitol riot

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WKYT) - A former UK student charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty Monday morning.

PREVIOUS: Plea agreement hearing set for W.Va. woman involved in Capitol riot

Gracyn Courtright was facing four federal charges. They included entering the U.S. Capitol and taking a sign near the Senate chambers.

Documents say she posted on social media about the riot and was caught on surveillance.

Courtright will be sentenced later this year.

