FORECAST: Ida approaches WAVE Country soon; heavy afternoon t-storms

RAINFALL: Heavy rain from cold front bands of 1-3″, Ida bands in KY will average 2-5″

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kentucky Counties for Tuesday/Wednesday; Louisville Included

LATER THIS WEEK: Calmer Weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front near the area will help promote clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms. Some could “train” producing very heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the Metro toward the afternoon rush. We’ll watch it carefully.

Evening downpours will fade. However, the first outer bands from IDA will push in from the south toward sunrise Tuesday, perhaps impacts the AM commute.

The outer bands of IDA will be key to heavy rainfall in the area Tuesday. Current trends support an outer brand that may get “stuck” over the area producing heavy rainfall at times. We’ll watch to see if this risk goes up or down depending on the track.

The outer bands of IDA pivot to become more of a north/south band of rain that trends very close to the Metro. That would keep the heavy rain threat going for at least parts of the area.

Rain chance will ease to the east as Tuesday night wears on. Overall totals of 2-5″ are possible.

