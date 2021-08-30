Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Ida approaches WAVE Country soon; heavy afternoon t-storms

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAINFALL: Heavy rain from cold front bands of 1-3″, Ida bands in KY will average 2-5″
  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kentucky Counties for Tuesday/Wednesday; Louisville Included
  • LATER THIS WEEK: Calmer Weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front near the area will help promote clusters of heavy rain/thunderstorms. Some could “train” producing very heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the Metro toward the afternoon rush. We’ll watch it carefully.

Evening downpours will fade. However, the first outer bands from IDA will push in from the south toward sunrise Tuesday, perhaps impacts the AM commute.

The outer bands of IDA will be key to heavy rainfall in the area Tuesday. Current trends support an outer brand that may get “stuck” over the area producing heavy rainfall at times. We’ll watch to see if this risk goes up or down depending on the track.

The outer bands of IDA pivot to become more of a north/south band of rain that trends very close to the Metro. That would keep the heavy rain threat going for at least parts of the area.

Rain chance will ease to the east as Tuesday night wears on. Overall totals of 2-5″ are possible.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/30 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/30 4AM

Most Read

In May 2019, Sabina Rice said she was physically attacked at Stuart Middle School.
Substitute teacher warns of dangers teachers face after Moore High School student-teacher brawl
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Dispatchers said the shooting was called in around 2:46 p.m. to the 4200 block of Norene Lane.
Coroner identifies man killed in Newburg shooting on Norene Lane
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/30 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/30 4AM
A Louisville Metro Police cruiser caught in rising flood waters in Cherokee Park
Behind the Forecast: Water cycle changes can lead to big weather problems
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/27