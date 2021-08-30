Golden Alert issued for missing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Louisville woman.

Cynthia Campbell, 60, was last seen leaving her home in Pleasure Ridge Park in a silver Toyota Prius with Kentucky license plate 498-VZF.

Campbell, who wears glasses, is 5′6′ and weighs 140 pounds. She had a black Velcro brace on her left arm.

Anyone who has seen Cynthia Campbell or knows where her location is asked to call 911 of 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.