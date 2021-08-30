Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/30

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heavy rain/flash flooding the main concerns through late Tuesday Night.

The first threat is developing now with the t-storms to our north that will feed south toward the Ohio River as we move into the afternoon. Some with localized flash flooding. So be aware of this if you live near and north of I-64 today.

We will see a break overall tonight.

Then the first outer bands from IDA moving from the south Tuesday morning and lasting into late Tuesday Night. There are still some question of how far north these bands will reach, and if they will maintain intensity or fade out at times. That will highly determine the rainfall amounts in the area. To complicate things, there is a stalled front near the Ohio River that may merge with some of these rain bands at times...enhancing the totals. But it is unclear if/where that would unfold just yet. So we’ll monitor this carefully.

The good news is some very quiet weather will great us (after a breezy Wednesday) to get us through the end of the week.

Be sure to download the WAVE 3 Weather App NOW to get the forecast/alerts that are tailored for your location!

https://www.wave3.com/page/apps/

