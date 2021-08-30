Greater Clark County Schools returns to virtual learning following Labor Day

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County Schools announced it will add on virtual learning days after Labor Day due to increases in COVID cases and students in quarantine.

The school district sent a letter to parents in an email Monday afternoon, stating the likelihood of increasing cases after Labor Day weekend led to the decision.

“Going into eLearning for the week will decrease the potential spread and the potential number of students forced to quarantine as well,” GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said in the email.

The day following Labor Day, September 7, was already scheduled for virtual learning as a professional development day. Now September 8 through 10 will also be dedicated virtual learning days.

GCCS said the extension will allow schools to recoup professional development time affected by contact tracing and provide time for deep cleaning and support for students who have been quarantined.

Additional expectations were provided for asynchronous eLearning days by the school district, including:

Teachers will be available daily from 9:00a.m. until 12:00p.m. for immediate feedback and communication. They will check email intermittently the remainder of the school day.

Attendance will be taken via a Google Form. Students will be marked as absent if they do not complete the form on each eLearning day.

All assigned work and lessons will be communicated through Google Classroom.

Assigned work will align to the district sequencing guides. Students will work at their own pace to complete the assigned work. Completed work should be submitted by the 3rd school day after an eLearning window or by the last day of the grading period if the eLearning window occurs the last week of the grading period. Work not submitted by the deadline may not receive full credit. The work complete deadline for this series of eLearning days will be September 15th.

The school district is also providing a day for meal pickup on September 7. Families will receive four breakfast and four lunch meals for each student. Parents are asked to complete their order form for the additional meals by September 3 at 4 p.m.

Transportation will be provided to students attending Prosser Career Education Center, and elementary athletics have been canceled. Middle and high school athletics will still run their evening schedules, the district confirmed in the email, and information would be provided by coaches and athletic directors.

