High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus

SUV driver taken into custody after initially leaving scene
A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind., early Monday morning.(Raycom)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind., early Monday morning.

The Columbus East High School student has not been identified, but according to a post on Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers’ Facebook page, the person driving the SUV that struck the student initially drove off.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Gladstone Avenue.

Myers’ post went on to say a witness followed the SUV driver away from the scene. “The suspect was located a short time later on County Road 250 East where he was taken into custody,” the post read.

He has not been identified, but more information is expected to be released later Monday.

“We are working closely with Bartholomew County School Corporation officials in regards to this investigation,” said Major Chris Lane. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A tragic event like this affects many people and we are thinking of everyone involved.”

Read the full post below:

Law enforcement officers from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police Department and Indiana State...

Posted by Sheriff Matt Myers on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

