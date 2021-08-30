Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Hurricane Katrina victim from Louisville devastated for those suffering through Ida

Richard Slawsky had to bulldoze his house because of damage from Hurricane Katrina (2005).
Richard Slawsky had to bulldoze his house because of damage from Hurricane Katrina (2005).(Richard Slawsky)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Some people ended up in Kentucky after the catastrophic 2005 storm forced them to leave the Bayou State forever.

Richard Slawsky left his house in Chalmette during Katrina and said he could not go back for at least a month because of dangerous conditions.

“The smell was horrendous,” he said. “There had been a big oil spill in our neighborhood. So, rotted food, crude oil, and decomposing animals and so forth. It was just terrible.”

Slawsky said he decided to bulldoze everything and after about 20 years living in the New Orleans area, the devastation brought him back to Louisville, where he grew up. He’s been in Kentucky ever since.

“My wife and I have four kids, and it was just about time (for them) to go to school and everything,” he said. “So, there was no way that we could stay in Louisiana and live in a travel trailer.”

Slawsky knows what the victims of Hurricane Ida will face — no power, no running water, and huge amounts of debris.

“At this point, you don’t know what to do,” he said. “You can’t take your kids back to a house that’s not going to have electricity for three to four weeks. So, I think they’re still trying to assess the damage and figure out what they’re going to do from here.”

He wished the New Orleans area good luck with its recovery, something that has been ongoing for 16 years now.

“The rebuilding has not quite gotten back to the level that it was prior to Katrina, so we’re still waiting on that,” Slawsky said. “There are parts of town that are still struggling, but it was coming back, so hopefully this won’t be a major setback for the city.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May 2019, Sabina Rice said she was physically attacked at Stuart Middle School.
Substitute teacher warns of dangers teachers face after Moore High School student-teacher brawl
A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Steadier rains will rise northward into Kentucky early Tuesday morning, making for a wet...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Heavy rain continues Tuesday
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

Monday evening, August 30, 2021
Monday evening, August 30, 2021
Nicholas Laurence, 40, is accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts over the course of...
Elizabethtown man accused of sexually abusing 3 minor relatives
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a
Cleaning out storm drains around homes can help prevent backups, which is exactly what Seymour...
Preparation is key ahead of major rainfall