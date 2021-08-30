Support Local Businesses
Kentucky crews head to Louisiana; help pick up the pieces after the storm

EDS crews head out to help after Hurricane Ida.
EDS crews head out to help after Hurricane Ida.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky based teams are also deploying to areas in Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

And they’re already making plans to help in Mississippi if need be.

“The 10-foot number is a devastating number because we know what that looks like in that area. Sadly, Louisiana is a state EDS is very familiar with,” said Emergency Disaster Services Director Matt Daley.

Daley has hundreds of line members deploying to New Orleans from the Maysville location. They’ll set up mini cities and within 24 hours, they’ll be on the ground helping to restore power.

“People have lost their homes. People are stuck where they are. I know as of right now, EMT services are temporarily suspended. That means if you’re calling 911 right now, they’re not answering, or at least just making note of it.”

Linemen with EDS will immediately get to work to provide food, supplies and help to those impacted.

Especially working to get power restored.

“There’s a lot of people with blue tarps on their roofs already right now, so let’s keep those people in our prayers.”

Over in Central Kentucky, Father Jim Sichko is gathering supplies from stores and Amazon to send to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

We all can do something. Even if we just get one item off the shelf, cleaning supplies, linens, tools, people are going to need things like that.”

Kentuckians rallying together.

“We’re all going to be in need one time in our lives if not more. There’s something that we all can do,” said Father Jim.

Working to help however they can.

Daley said they still have crew members in Kentucky waiting to be deployed to other hard hit areas as they continue to track Ida’s path.

