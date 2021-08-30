LG&E, KU send crews south to help Hurricane Ida restoration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Hurricane Ida causes massive storm damage in the south, a local utilities provider is sending crews to help restoration.

Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities announced they will be sending 84 company and contracted full-time line technicians to assist Louisiana-based utility company CLECO.

According to Louisiana station KALB, over 100,000 customers were without power during the height of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Sunday afternoon.

CLECO said in addition to their employees and native contractors, more than 2,000 additional workers will help to restore power to the Louisiana area.

LG&E and KU said should the inclement weather affect the Kentucky area, there will be crews also stationed at home to handle any power outages.

“Our support is part of our larger nationwide mutual assistance partnerships, in which a collection of utilities assist other utilities in times of natural disasters and crisis situations,” LG&E and KU said in a tweet. We’re proud to provide support to CLECO, and others when possible, in their time of need.”

