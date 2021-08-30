Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center reopens to normal operations after power outage

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - After a weekend power outage, Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield has reopened to normal operations as of Monday, August 30.

The outage was caused by a transformer failure as previously reported.

According to marketing director Brian Hamby, patients were transferred to Owensboro Health in Owensboro Regional Hospital Saturday night. Nurses from the Leitchfield facility traveled to Owensboro to continue patient care.

Repair crews worked tirelessly to resolve the power outage over the weekend.

