Preparation is key ahead of major rainfall

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - In the event of flooding brought on by constant rain, Seymour’s ACE Hardware is ready.

“We got plenty for anyone who would be coming in at this point,” clerk Mary Nowling said.

Nowling said during inclement weather, the store braces for rakes and sump pumps to fly off the shelves. She also offered a warning about picking up supplies people may need in the height of a storm.

“I would go ahead and get it now,” Nowling said. “If it starts flooding, you know, and there is a big run on them, you don’t want to be the one left out.”

She added that cleaning out storm drains around homes can help prevent backups, which is what Seymour Public Works did to be prepared for flooding in the city.

“The guys have been keeping up with the storm drains and cleaning and stuff,” Seymour Public Works Superintendent Jarin Gradstein said. “We can take it pretty good as long as it’s not too much too fast.”

The area has not seen major flooding as the rainfall totals have been low, Gradstein said. However, he is reminding people that junk and litter, when mixed with rain, can cause major flooding issues.

“Preferably, don’t throw trash (outside),” Gradstein said. “Trash wants to get stuck in drains more than anything else. You know, bottles and stuff like that, and then that causes a downhill motion from there.”

