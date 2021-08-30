Support Local Businesses
Street flooding is a predictable problem for LFD rescue teams

When heavy rain starts to fall, Louisville firefighters brace for a flood of emergency calls.
By David Mattingly
Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When heavy rain starts to fall, Louisville firefighters brace for a flood of emergency calls.

The Louisville Fire Department keeps a list of 35 viaducts around the city where streets frequently flood.

”Every time there’s a flood when we get a lot of rain,” LFD Lt. Colonel Randy Croney said, “within an hour or two-hour period, you can count on them going out to the viaducts probably 10 to 15 runs to different viaducts.”

It is an emergency where seconds could count. In 2018, a cab driver drowned after stalling in a flooded road underneath a viaduct on Oak Street. Early Monday afternoon, remnants of caution tape can be found there from previous flooding, along with signs warning of the potential for flooding.

LFD has a large motorized raft for navigating deeper flood waters.

Smaller, six-person rafts are used in shallow areas. Croney described how, in a typical operation, firefighters in swift water suits wade into floodwaters alongside a raft to rescue stranded motorists. The specialized gear includes heavy footwear and helmets as well as personal flotation devices. The suits keep firefighters dry and protected from whatever might be in the water with them.

Croney described deployment during rains forecasted for the next 12 hours as almost inevitable.

“Someone will be in this suit later,” Croney said, “more than likely if there’s a viaduct that’s flooded or a neighborhood like out in the east end areas or down by River Road.”

