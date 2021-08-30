Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Student loan relief extended until Jan. 31

President Joe Biden’s administration has extended the pause on federal student loan payments...
President Joe Biden’s administration has extended the pause on federal student loan payments until the end of January.(WRDW)
By Maira Ansari
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Joe Biden’s administration has extended the pause on federal student loan payments until the end of January.

Debt relief provided to federal student loan borrowers has been extended into next year, but the Department of Education warns not to expect another delay. Officials said a definitive end date of Jan. 31 will reduce the risk of delinquency and defaults once payments start again.

The pause on payments originally was scheduled to expire at the end of September. The Biden administration decided to extend the pause because of the surge in COVID cases due to the Delta variant the last couple of months.

In Kentucky and Indiana, the average balance for federal and private student loan borrowers is more than $30,000, which is about 16 percent less than the U.S. average of more than $36,000. With that balance, borrowers typically pay about $228 a month on loans.

“Jan. 31 is right around the corner,” student debt lawyer Leslie Tayne said. “It’s a good time to be prepared for that happening. Check in with your service, look at your budget, pay out other debts, and (see if) you can pay down federal student loans. There is no interest on them. Anything you pay for it at this time goes to principle that reduces the overall debt.”

Tayne said it’s important not to wait, to start paying debt now if you can. She added that the extension gave people more time to prepare a budget, and pay off high-interest debt like credit cards, personal loans or if you are behind on rent or mortgage.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May 2019, Sabina Rice said she was physically attacked at Stuart Middle School.
Substitute teacher warns of dangers teachers face after Moore High School student-teacher brawl
A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Steadier rains will rise northward into Kentucky early Tuesday morning, making for a wet...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Heavy rain continues Tuesday
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills
Several people have told WAVE 3 News their most recent water bills have been drastically higher...
Louisville Water Company customers complain of inconsistent, drastically high water bills
Good news for Louisville residents who've fallen behind on certain utility bills as a result of...
City adds funds to COVID relief program to help residents with overdue utility bills
Following a year of lockdown, people are ready to have some fun and maybe spend a little money....
Make Ends Meet: Debt and credit scores