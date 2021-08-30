Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Student shot in area of N.C. high school

By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - One student was shot and taken to the hospital Monday after gunfire in the area of a North Carolina high school, the sheriff’s office said.

WECT reported New Hanover High School students were taken to a nearby middle school after the shooting, said a spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A New Hanover County Schools representative said it was not an active shooter situation. The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that school resource officers are searching the school to make sure all students were evacuated.

“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” an earlier tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement closed a portion of a street near the school.

New Hanover County Schools says that the high school currently is in lockdown. A nearby elementary school and a middle school were “safely under a shelter in place,” and those students also are not being released to families at this time, the school system said in a news release.

Laney High School is under a shelter in place for security reasons.

“We are asking families and members of the community not to go to the building,” the school system said. “Law enforcement is currently on the scene.”

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May 2019, Sabina Rice said she was physically attacked at Stuart Middle School.
Substitute teacher warns of dangers teachers face after Moore High School student-teacher brawl
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Flash flooding possible with heavy rain threat, Ida’s remnants
Dispatchers said the shooting was called in around 2:46 p.m. to the 4200 block of Norene Lane.
Coroner identifies man killed in Newburg shooting on Norene Lane

Latest News

Bullitt County school buses line up outside Hebron Middle School on the first day of class 2021.
Bullitt County Schools trying to bounce back from bus driver shortage
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries
Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities announced they will be sending 84 company...
LG&E, KU send crews south to help Hurricane Ida restoration
A civilian vehicle was apparently used as an improvised platform in a rocket attack aimed at...
Rockets fired at Kabul airport in waning hours of US pullout from Afghanistan
A Golden Alert has been issued for Cynthia Campbell, 60, of Louisville. Campbell is believed to...
Golden Alert issued for missing woman