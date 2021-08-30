‘This surge is being driven by the unvaccinated’: Beshear says hospitalizations at all-time high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear said Monday that as test positivity increases week-to-week, it’s unsure where cases will peak within the commonwealth.

“While we do have vaccinated folks that are getting this virus and we need to know it, we need to wear a wear a mask, we need to help prevent the spread, and we do have vaccinated individuals like Rep. Brent Yonts that passed away,” Beshear said, “this surge is being driven by the unvaccinated.”

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce reported Yonts’ death on Friday. Yonts served as state representative for Muhlenberg County and parts of Hopkins County from 1997 to 2016

On Monday, Beshear confirmed 2,619 new cases and 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The commonwealth’s positivity rate is currently 13.45 percent.

“I think it’s really important for people to know that the incident rate, in other words, which group is getting COVID at the highest rates, has been the highest in ages 10 to 19 for months,” Beshear said.

Beshear said hospitalizations are at an all-time high, with 2,198 Kentuckians currently in the hospital. Of those, 21 have been confirmed as kids aged 17 or younger.

There are 615 people within the ICU in the commonwealth, with seven of those cases as children.

A total of 361 people are currently on a ventilator. On Friday, there were 4 reported children who were on a ventilator.

“Now we have three, I pray that is for a good reason,” Beshear said.

Beshear announced new actions being taken to help hospitals in patient capacity and testing:

Deployed the Kentucky National Guard to support COVID-19 response efforts in hospitals.

Three FEMA strike teams arrived Friday to help with patient transports and patient care through September 25.

Two additional FEMA strike teams requested to support areas with increased need for patient transport.

Providing COVID-19 testing assistance to some Kentucky hospitals.

Sending nursing students to help staff area hospitals in need of support.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.