Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘This surge is being driven by the unvaccinated’: Beshear says hospitalizations at all-time high

Governor Beshear said Monday that as test positivity increases week-to-week, it’s unsure where...
Governor Beshear said Monday that as test positivity increases week-to-week, it’s unsure where cases will peak within the commonwealth.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear said Monday that as test positivity increases week-to-week, it’s unsure where cases will peak within the commonwealth.

“While we do have vaccinated folks that are getting this virus and we need to know it, we need to wear a wear a mask, we need to help prevent the spread, and we do have vaccinated individuals like Rep. Brent Yonts that passed away,” Beshear said, “this surge is being driven by the unvaccinated.”

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce reported Yonts’ death on Friday. Yonts served as state representative for Muhlenberg County and parts of Hopkins County from 1997 to 2016

On Monday, Beshear confirmed 2,619 new cases and 25 additional deaths due to COVID-19.

The commonwealth’s positivity rate is currently 13.45 percent.

“I think it’s really important for people to know that the incident rate, in other words, which group is getting COVID at the highest rates, has been the highest in ages 10 to 19 for months,” Beshear said.

Beshear said hospitalizations are at an all-time high, with 2,198 Kentuckians currently in the hospital. Of those, 21 have been confirmed as kids aged 17 or younger.

There are 615 people within the ICU in the commonwealth, with seven of those cases as children.

A total of 361 people are currently on a ventilator. On Friday, there were 4 reported children who were on a ventilator.

“Now we have three, I pray that is for a good reason,” Beshear said.

Beshear announced new actions being taken to help hospitals in patient capacity and testing:

  • Deployed the Kentucky National Guard to support COVID-19 response efforts in hospitals.
  • Three FEMA strike teams arrived Friday to help with patient transports and patient care through September 25.
  • Two additional FEMA strike teams requested to support areas with increased need for patient transport.
  • Providing COVID-19 testing assistance to some Kentucky hospitals.
  • Sending nursing students to help staff area hospitals in need of support.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May 2019, Sabina Rice said she was physically attacked at Stuart Middle School.
Substitute teacher warns of dangers teachers face after Moore High School student-teacher brawl
A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Steadier rains will rise northward into Kentucky early Tuesday morning, making for a wet...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Heavy rain continues Tuesday
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

Sherry Ballard (pictured) said the one thing that keeps her going is the community that has...
Crystal Rogers: Sherry Ballard hopeful as FBI wraps up search in Bardstown subdivision
When heavy rain starts to fall, Louisville firefighters brace for a flood of emergency calls.
Street flooding is a predictable problem for LFD rescue teams
President Joe Biden’s administration has extended the pause on federal student loan payments...
Student loan relief extended until Jan. 31
Knoxville man killed in Kabul airport attack
23-year-old Knoxville soldier killed in Kabul airport attack