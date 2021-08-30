Support Local Businesses
UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia

UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia
UK receives grant to continue work to discover ways to improve health in Appalachia
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A center at the University of Kentucky received a major award.

The Center for Clinical and Translational Science was granted $23.5 million to be used over a four-year period.

The center works to discover ways to improve health, specifically in Appalachia.

The money will be used to for medical research and technological development.

Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke at UK Monday morning for the grant announcement:

