UofL student contest awarding prizes for full vaccinations

Prizes include home football game tickets, daily free Starbucks Coffee for a year, the...
Prizes include home football game tickets, daily free Starbucks Coffee for a year, the equivalent of one semester of free undergraduate in-state tuition and more.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced a new contest rewarding students who are fully vaccinated.

The new contest allows students who have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to register and win prizes offered by the University.

Prizes include home football game tickets, daily free Starbucks Coffee for a year, the equivalent of one semester of free undergraduate in-state tuition and more.

UofL said there will be two rounds of the contest, with entries selected on September 15 and October 15.

The move comes as the Delta variant continues its spread in the commonwealth. As of Monday, all 120 counties of Kentucky are currently within the “red zone” in the incidence rate map.

Other state colleges, such as Bellarmine University and Centre College, announced they are requiring all students and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The University of Louisville, with the exception of the Schools of Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry and Music, does not have a universal vaccine requirement, but strongly encourages the vaccine for all students and staff, according to their website.

To apply for the student vaccination contest or for assistance in registering for a vaccine appointment, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

