Victim found shot at convenience store expected to recover

Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at...
Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at 7th and Algonquin Parkway in which a person was found shot. Police say the shooting happened at a location about 3/4 of a mile away.(Source: Jeff Ringrose, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man suffering from gunshot wounds was found in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Algonquin neighborhood, but Louisville Metro police say the shooting happened about three quarters of a mile away.

Officers found the victim after being called to the Thornton’s at the corner of 7th Street Road and Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover from his wounds.

LMPD say the investigation shows the man was shot in the 2700 block of S. 6th Street in the South Louisville neighborhood.

The investigation is being handled by LMPD 4th Division detectives.

