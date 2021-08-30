Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity of the woman killed Friday evening at a Jeffersonville laundromat has been identified as one of the business’ employees.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Yolanda Lorice Fisher, 48, was stabbed and killed at Jeffersonville Coin Laundry on Friday after calling 911 for assistance.

Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville Police previously confirmed.

The affidavit filed with Clark Circuit Court 1 in Indiana said one of the officers observed two women fighting in the parking lot around 5:53 p.m. as he arrived. Gales was listed as still holding a knife in her hand.

The second female was one of the witnesses inside the laundromat who had intervened after the initial confrontation between Fisher and Gales.

Fisher was sent to the hospital with a large stab wound in her chest and a cut on the right side of her neck. She later died due to her injuries.

Investigation of eyewitness accounts and security footage revealed that Fisher had approached Gales at the laundromat’s bathroom, when an argument ensued leading to Gales pulling a knife out, the affidavit states.

Gales was questioned by police, who said she went to the laundromat to dry a blanket and went to the bathroom. She told police Fisher had approached her for being in the bathroom “way too long,” and that an argument between the two started.

The suspect said Fisher had told her to leave the building, and that she was upset because “people call the police on her frequently,” according to the affidavit. Gales said that it had “pushed her to a breaking point.”

Her account stated the two were running around the laundromat and Fisher had thrown a cart towards Gales. Gales then chased Fisher outside, and during the fight, Fisher was stabbed.

When police asked Gales about Fisher’s death, Gales stated, “I don’t care. I do not care; I knew she probably would, I stabbed her through the chest.”

“Why would I be sorry?” Gales told police. “I am very proud of myself. I am always proud to defend myself. You cannot please everyone in the world.”

Gales was booked in Clark County Jail on Friday. Clark County Detectives filed the charges of murder and battery with a deadly weapon in the affidavit.

