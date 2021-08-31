Support Local Businesses
1 dead in Meade County crash

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Associated Press)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Meade County killed one of the drivers involved.

Kentucky State Police say the crash in the 21000 block of KY 313 was reported to Meade County Dispatch just before 3 p.m.

Troopers say the preliminary investigation show a Buick Encore driven by Jason Anderson, 45, of Golden, Colorado, crossed the center line into the path of semi-tractor trailer.

Anderson died in the collision. The semi driver was treated at Baptist Health Hardin for minor injuries.

KY 313 was closed for several hours to allow troopers to investigate the accident.

