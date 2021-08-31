Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

2 wounded in New Albany shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers responding to a shooting call in New Albany found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, but investigators believe they are the only persons involved.

New Albany police called to the 600 block of Woodrow Ave. around 1:45 a.m. today found a 20-year-old woman shot in the chest and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at...
Victim found shot at convenience store expected to recover
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student

Latest News

Local authorities warn that people need to prepare before the residual rains of Hurricane Ida...
Downpours, lightning strikes hit community ahead of Ida storms
When heavy rain starts to fall, Louisville firefighters brace for a flood of emergency calls.
Street flooding is a predictable problem for LFD rescue teams
Spokespeople from all three major healthcare systems in the Louisville area have confirmed a...
Patients voice concerns about healthcare workers not getting vaccinated
The next couple of years are not going to be fun for New Albany commuters who cross the river...
‘Phase 1’ of Sherman Minton rehab to begin in September