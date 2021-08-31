2 wounded in New Albany shooting

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers responding to a shooting call in New Albany found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, but investigators believe they are the only persons involved.

New Albany police called to the 600 block of Woodrow Ave. around 1:45 a.m. today found a 20-year-old woman shot in the chest and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Both victims were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.