2 wounded in New Albany shooting
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Officers responding to a shooting call in New Albany found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds, but investigators believe they are the only persons involved.
New Albany police called to the 600 block of Woodrow Ave. around 1:45 a.m. today found a 20-year-old woman shot in the chest and a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Both victims were taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.
The shootings remain under investigation.
