ALERT DAY FORECAST: Flood watch canceled for Louisville, continues south and east
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain eases later this evening
- Drier and pleasant Wednesday
- Another scattered shower chance by Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A band of rain will continue to impact areas near the Ohio River this evening. A minor flash flood threat will continue until the rain eases.
By the Wednesday morning commute, the rain will be largely gone. Temperatures bottom out in the 60s. With the rain gone by mid morning, we’ll work on clearing out the sky and seeing temperatures recover into the lower 80s in the afternoon.
Wednesday night is very comfortable as lows get down into the 50s and lower 60s, making it one of the coolest nights we’ve seen since June!
Thursday is the pick of the week thanks to abundant sunshine, low humidity, and below-normal highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy!
