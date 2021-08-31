ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rain increases once again today

ALERT DAYS

TODAY (PM) (8/31/21)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAINFALL: Heavy rain from cold front bands of 1″-3″; Ida bands in KY will average 2″-5″

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kentucky Counties until 8AM Wed (likely to be canceled early)

LATER THIS WEEK: Cool blast of air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty downpours/light rain early this morning. Increasing rainfall intensity by midday into the afternoon. Some localized flash flooding possible.

The heavier rain bands will exit to the east with a few more pockets of heavier rain early on possible. Grand totals from today look to highly range from under in an inch up to as high as 3″.

Increasing sunshine is expected Wednesday with gusty winds from the north for much of the day. The wind will relax and that will allow for some cooler air to flow into the area.

Ida will leave the area Wednesday with some wind but it will be sunny and pleasant. A pattern that will last for the rest of the week.

