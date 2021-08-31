Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rain increases once again today

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY (PM) (8/31/21)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAINFALL: Heavy rain from cold front bands of 1″-3″; Ida bands in KY will average 2″-5″
  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Kentucky Counties until 8AM Wed (likely to be canceled early)
  • LATER THIS WEEK: Cool blast of air

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty downpours/light rain early this morning. Increasing rainfall intensity by midday into the afternoon. Some localized flash flooding possible.

The heavier rain bands will exit to the east with a few more pockets of heavier rain early on possible. Grand totals from today look to highly range from under in an inch up to as high as 3″.

Increasing sunshine is expected Wednesday with gusty winds from the north for much of the day. The wind will relax and that will allow for some cooler air to flow into the area.

Ida will leave the area Wednesday with some wind but it will be sunny and pleasant. A pattern that will last for the rest of the week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/31 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/31 4AM

Most Read

A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at...
Victim found shot at convenience store expected to recover
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student
Governor Beshear said Monday that as test positivity increases week-to-week, it’s unsure where...
‘This surge is being driven by the unvaccinated’: Beshear says hospitalizations at all-time high

Latest News

WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/31 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/31 4AM
Local authorities warn that people need to prepare before the residual rains of Hurricane Ida...
Downpours, lightning strikes hit community ahead of Ida storms
Cleaning out storm drains around homes can help prevent backups, which is exactly what Seymour...
Preparation is key ahead of major rainfall