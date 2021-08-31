Beshear designates Aug. 31 Overdose Awareness Day as drug-related deaths rise during COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember those who have died of an overdose and to acknowledge the grief of those family and friends who have been left behind. It’s the world’s largest annual campaign in the fight to end overdose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose deaths have skyrocketed in the past year nationwide, even in Indiana and Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation, designating Aug. 31 as Overdose Awareness Day.

“Some of us have a genetic predisposition to succumbing to this disease but none of us are safe from it,” Beshear said.

Beshear said COVID has made people’s recoveries even more difficult in the past 18 months.

“Since March of 2020, a dramatic increase in our overdoses,” Beshear said. “In Kentucky there are at least 2,104 drug related deaths in a 12-month period ending December 2020.”

Beshear said that’s a 54% increase over the previous year. In April 2021, the CDC estimated that the number of people in the United States who had died from overdose in the 12-month period to the end of Sept. 2020 was more than 90,000.

Paula Cunningham shared her story with KYTV and said photos are all she has left of her son.

“He loved people,” Cunningham said. “He had the greatest hugs and the biggest smile.”

Her son, Parker Gill, died from an opioid overdose in 2018. He was 20 years old.

“Any child loss creates this huge void in your life,” Cunningham said. “A loss from an overdose has stigma attached to that as well.”

Cunningham said she is making it her mission to bring that number to zero so other moms aren’t left with just memory.

“I can’t do anything to bring my son back but, I can do something that might help someone else,” Cunningham said.

