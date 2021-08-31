Support Local Businesses
Deputy Brandon Shirley’s family supported by Bearno’s Pizza fundraiser

By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the investigation continues into the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Shirley, a local restaurant chain is raising money to support his family.

Through business hours on Tuesday, all Bearno’s Pizza locations across Louisville and Southern Indiana are donating 20% of all food sales to the Shirley family. It applies to all dine-in, delivery, and carry-out orders.

Deputy Shirley was killed on Aug. 5 when police say he was targeted and ambushed working a second job as security at Rockford Auto Sales.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that may help. An $80,000 reward is offered for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Those with any information that could help investigators can call LMPD’s anonymous tip line (502) 574-LMPD.

