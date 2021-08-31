Support Local Businesses
Downpours, lightning strikes hit community ahead of Ida storms

Local authorities warn that people need to prepare before the residual rains of Hurricane Ida make their way here.(WAVE3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday’s storms were not due to Ida. Still, local authorities warn; people need to prepare before the residual rains make their way here.

One Bullitt County woman didn’t know her home caught fire until after it was struck by lightning, just one of many dangerous scenarios caused by serious weather conditions.

Zoneton Fire responded to the 1600 block of Saratoga Court in Pioneer Village around 2:30 p.m. Fire crews responded and took only five minutes to put the flames out.

”My neighbor is hollering out behind my house, you’re house is on fire!” homeowner Elois Murrell said. “I ran out of the front, there was fire coming out of the vent of the top of the roof. There was smoke in the eves up there.”

Lightning struck the front portion of Murrell’s home, leading to electrical concerns. The damage due to the strike temporarily displaced the Bullitt County woman.

As firefighters pulled out damaged parts of the home, debris and insulation, Murrell and her son were able to forage for sentimental possessions.

”It can all be rebuilt,” Murrell said. “I’m just looking for pictures and things you can’t replace.”

With more storms expected this week, Louisville Fire Department is staying on top of calls in areas known to pose flooding and driving danger, like the viaducts throughout the city.

”Somebody will drive by, see a car sitting in the viaduct,” Lt. Col. Randy Croney said. “We tend to put perimeter tape around to let us know we’ve checked on that vehicle. It helps the repeated calls. So, you could get 20 calls within the time frame of a heavy rainfall.”

In Seymour, Indiana, Public Works crew members spent Monday afternoon working proactively to keep the streets clear of debris to avoid backlogs in the drain.

Click or tap here for the latest weather updates in your area.

