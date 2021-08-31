Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Driver of car in crash with loaded JCPS bus dies

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved in an accident August 31 that that resulted in the rescue of the other driver involved by firefighters.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of a SUV involved in a crash with a Jefferson County Public Schools bus has died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Ballardsville Road and Hickory Forest Drive.

Officer Beth Ruoff, a Louisville Metro police spokesperson, said the bus was attempting to cross Ballardsville Road from Hickory Forest Drive to Silver Wing Boulevard when it was tT-boned by a Kia heading eastbound on Ballardsville Road.

According to JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy, bus 0778 was carrying approximately 60 students to Ballard High School and Kammerer Middle School.

WAVE 3 News saw a number of the students being checked by emergency personnel at the scene. The number and types of injuries suffered by the students is not known, but most appeared to be walking on their own.

Norton Healthcare spokesperson Maggie Roetker said a total of 14 children who were passengers on the bus from the accident were treated at Norton Children’s Hospital downtown campus and the Norton Children’s Medical Center on Chamberlain Lane. Roetker said all of the patients are in good condition.

LMPD says the driver of the Kia was an adult woman. her name has not been released.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at...
Victim found shot at convenience store expected to recover
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/31
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/31
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/31
WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
Tuesday morning, August 31, 2021
Rain will continue into the overnight.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rain increases once again today