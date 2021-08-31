Driver killed in crash with loaded JCPS bus has been identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of an SUV involved in a crash with a Jefferson County Public Schools bus died from injuries she suffered in the crash.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Ballardsville Road and Hickory Forest Drive.

At about 1:30 p.m., the coroner’s office identified the woman as 32-year-old Shan’l Autumn Newberry.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the bus was attempting to cross Ballardsville Road from Hickory Forest Drive to Silver Wing Boulevard when it was T-boned by a Kia heading eastbound on Ballardsville Road.

JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said bus 0778 was carrying approximately 60 students to Ballard High School and Kammerer Middle School.

A WAVE 3 News crew saw several students being checked by emergency personnel at the scene. The number and types of injuries suffered by the students was not known, but most appeared to be walking on their own.

Norton Healthcare spokeswoman Maggie Roetker said 14 children who were passengers on the bus were treated at Norton Children’s Hospital downtown campus and the Norton Children’s Medical Center on Chamberlain Lane. Roetker said all of the patients are in good condition.

