FORECAST: Rain ending overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances will ease overnight as the area of low pressure moves to the east. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

The rain should exit before the morning rush and through the afternoon we’ll work on clearing out the sky. Temperatures should recover into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Wednesday night is very comfortable as lows get down into the 50s and lower 60s, making it one of the coolest nights we’ve seen since June!

Thursday is the pick of the week thanks to abundant sunshine, low humidity, and below-normal highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy!

