Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly

The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in...
The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the home of another NFL team.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By ROB MAADDI
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.

The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.

Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.

Each team’s non-player traveling party will be reduced to a maximum of 75 people. Masks must be worn during travel, eating “should be kept to a minimum” and seating will be assigned.

Also, public transportation is prohibited for everyone in the traveling party and unvaccinated players or staff may not use private transportation.

Last week, the NFL said 93% of players are vaccinated.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
In May 2019, Sabina Rice said she was physically attacked at Stuart Middle School.
Substitute teacher warns of dangers teachers face after Moore High School student-teacher brawl
Steadier rains will rise northward into Kentucky early Tuesday morning, making for a wet...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Heavy rain continues Tuesday
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

America's longest war has come to an end.
America's longest war is officially over
Cleaning out storm drains around homes can help prevent backups, which is exactly what Seymour...
Preparation is key ahead of major rainfall
Kids return to school amid mask debate.
Doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war