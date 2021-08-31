Support Local Businesses
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

By WJXT Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WJXT) - A 5-year-old Georgia girl died hours after a 300-pound stone monument that she and her sister were playing on collapsed and fell on top of her.

Police say 5-year-old Bella Bennett and her 8-year-old sister were playing Sunday night on a stone monument at Lee Street Resource Center in Blackshear, Georgia. When the 8-year-old jumped off the 300-pound stone, it toppled onto Bella.

A man who wanted to remain anonymous recalls the moments he stepped in to help.

Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved animals, especially horses, but most of all, she loved playing with her older sister.(Source: Family photo, WJXT via CNN)

“It was on top of the little girl. It was covering half of her body, her head, her shoulders. She was pinned in, and her dad couldn’t get her out,” he said. “I tried to lift it up, so he could pull her out. We weren’t successful.”

It took three men to move the slab off Bella, and when they finally did, she was unresponsive. The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead early Monday morning.

Police say they will be investigating how this tragedy happened. Photos show only one bolt in the downed monument.

Bella had recently started kindergarten at Blackshear Elementary. Assistant Principal Mandy Williams says the little girl loved animals, especially horses, but most of all, she loved playing with her older sister.

“We just love her. Her teachers are devastated. Our principal is just devastated. It’s just hard to comprehend right now,” said Williams, who had known Bella since she started preschool. “Pray for their family. Right now, that’s what they need the most is your prayers.”

Police say the two sisters lived with their grandmother about a block away from the resource center where the incident happened.

