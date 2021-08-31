Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/31

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heavier rain bands will continue to lift north this afternoon with a dry slot at least temporarily pushing into our southeast counties.

This will lead to a narrow band of higher totals near I-65 in Hardin County, northeast to near Frankfort. That will need to be watched given the recent heavy rain event we had. It won’t take much to lead to flash flooding in those areas.

Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for adjustments on that side of the forecast.

The wind ramps up tomorrow from the north...allowing for that “autumn” feel to the day.

Some cool nights are ahead as well. The video update will cover this in more detail!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at...
Victim found shot at convenience store expected to recover
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student

Latest News

Rain will continue into the overnight.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Rain increases once again today
Local authorities warn that people need to prepare before the residual rains of Hurricane Ida...
Downpours, lightning strikes hit community ahead of Ida storms
Cleaning out storm drains around homes can help prevent backups, which is exactly what Seymour...
Preparation is key ahead of major rainfall
Junk and litter, when mixed with rain, can cause major flooding issues.
Preparation is key ahead of major rainfall