Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/31

The heavier rain bands will continue to lift north this afternoon with a dry slot at least temporarily pushing into our southeast counties.

This will lead to a narrow band of higher totals near I-65 in Hardin County, northeast to near Frankfort. That will need to be watched given the recent heavy rain event we had. It won’t take much to lead to flash flooding in those areas.

Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for adjustments on that side of the forecast.

The wind ramps up tomorrow from the north...allowing for that “autumn” feel to the day.

Some cool nights are ahead as well. The video update will cover this in more detail!

