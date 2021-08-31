Support Local Businesses
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s highest positivity rate since the pandemic began

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Tuesday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,548 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 577,051.

1,407 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,274 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 617 people remain in the ICU, with 406 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed again to 13.66%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 23 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,764.

As of Monday, 119 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County is now leading the state with an incidence rate of 317.1 per 100,000 people. The only county in the state not in the red zone is Woodford County, with an incidence rate of 18.2 cases per 100,000 people; Woodford is also the most vaccinated county, with 73.17% of the population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

