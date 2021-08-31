Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana’s Camp Atterbury to host thousands of Afghan evacuees

Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana...
Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana National Guard.(MilBases.com)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Camp Atterbury, a training facility in south-central Indiana, has been authorized to host thousands of Afghan evacuees, according to U.S. Representative Greg Pence.

On Tuesday, Pence said he received confirmation from the United States Department of Defense from Camp Atterbury to provide temporary housing and support to the evacuees.

According to Pence, over the coming week, Camp Atterbury will build to support approximately 5,000 people.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that the state is proud to provide a temporary home for the evacuees.

“As Hoosiers, we are proud to do our part and provide a temporary home for Afghan evacuees who have supported this nation,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “Our federal partners are taking necessary and appropriate steps to establish that there is a smooth process to allow these men, women and children to quickly find their permanent home across the United States. I have faith in the Indiana National Guard’s ability to support this federal mission.”

Camp Atterbury, located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, joins Fort Pickett, Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee in Va.; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort McCoy, Wis.; Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.; and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in N.J. to provide temporary housing and support for up to 50,000 Afghans.

Task Force Atterbury, consisting of active-duty and National Guard service members, will provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation when they arrive, which has not yet been determined.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
Driver killed in crash with loaded JCPS bus has been identified
A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student
Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at...
Victim found shot at convenience store expected to recover

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness plans to hire up to 200 COVID-19...
Louisville’s COVID-19 cases near level with previous pandemic peak
Louisville Metro police are seeking leads to find this man who is wanted for burglarizing a...
LMPD seeking leads on church burglary suspect
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
Driver killed in crash with loaded JCPS bus has been identified
WAVE EVENING BACKUP