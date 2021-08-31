LFD firehouse window shattered during shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A window in a Louisville Fire Department firehouse was shot out on Monday morning.

LFD Major Bobby Cooper said firefighters at Engine 8 were inside when they heard gunfire around the firehouse on Hikes Lane around 10: 15 a.m.

The window, which was facing the patio, was shattered by a bullet. The patio wall surrounding the firehouse was also collapsed, according to a WAVE 3 News photographer.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called and responded after the shooting. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the culprit has yet to be identified, Cooper said.

