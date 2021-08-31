LMPD seeking leads on church burglary suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are trying to identify a man believed to have burglarized the same church twice within a month.

The burglarized church is located in the 3900 block of W. Broadway.

According to LMPD, the suspect arrived at the scene on a bicycle and was armed with a gun. He left the scene in a black 4-door sedan.

A large amount of electronic items, including cameras and computer monitors , were taken in the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the man seen in the photos can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

