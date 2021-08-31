LMPD seeking leads on church burglary suspect
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are trying to identify a man believed to have burglarized the same church twice within a month.
The burglarized church is located in the 3900 block of W. Broadway.
According to LMPD, the suspect arrived at the scene on a bicycle and was armed with a gun. He left the scene in a black 4-door sedan.
A large amount of electronic items, including cameras and computer monitors , were taken in the burglaries.
Anyone with information about the man seen in the photos can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.