LMPD seeking leads on church burglary suspect

Louisville Metro police are seeking leads to find this man who is wanted for burglarizing a West Louisville church twice in the same month.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are trying to identify a man believed to have burglarized the same church twice within a month.

The burglarized church is located in the 3900 block of W. Broadway.

According to LMPD, the suspect arrived at the scene on a bicycle and was armed with a gun. He left the scene in a black 4-door sedan.

A large amount of electronic items, including cameras and computer monitors , were taken in the burglaries.

Anyone with information about the man seen in the photos can call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

