Louisville’s COVID-19 cases near level with previous pandemic peak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The spread of COVID-19 in Louisville continues to be problematic, having essentially matched the highest total of new cases reported in a week since the pandemic started.

Just shy of 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Louisville over the course of the last week. That’s compared to the roughly 4,000 the city counted back on January 9, which was the highest weekly total to date.

“To put this virus behind us for good is what we all want to do,” Mayor Greg Fischer said, “but we are far from that point.”

If the goal is to get weekly cases back down near zero, Louisville is almost as far from that point as it has been since this pandemic started.

The most recent totals almost match those of January 9, which was well before vaccines were available to the masses.

Twenty-five people also died in Louisville from COVID-19 since last week, aged from 39-93.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Louisville’s Public Health Director Dr. Sarah Moyer, “because all of this illness and death and the stress and trauma on your public health team and your healthcare heroes is preventable.”

Moyer said the current positivity rate of 12.9 percent is also quickly approaching the highest it’s ever been, but she added those numbers have been proven to go down with vaccinations.

In fact, she said the county in Kentucky with the lowest rate of people infected (Woodford) is the county with the highest vaccination rate.

Dr. Moyer discussed schools with JCPS Manager of District Health Services Dr. Eva Stone. Stone said these troublesome numbers aren’t necessarily going to get better if school is cancelled or moved online.

“From a public health perspective, from an infection control perspective,” she said, ”moving kids out just when were getting to the point where we can manage what is in our buildings and respond to COVID, might actually be more harmful than it would be helpful.”

JCPS has COVID-19 screening available at all schools.

All students and teachers have access to getting tested for the virus as well.

