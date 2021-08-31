Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

No flooding was no accident in Taylorsville

By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salt River continued to rise in Taylorsville Tuesday evening as remnants of Hurricane Ida brought hours of rainfall to the area.

City officials were mindful of the possibility of flooding.

“We just watch the water height,” Spencer County Levee Commissioner Dwight Martin said. “As soon as it’s deep enough, we can start pumping.”

A mile and a half long levee separates Taylorsville from the Salt River. It was built with a system of pumps, floodgates, and a catch basin after the 1937 flood when the river came out of its banks and flooded the town.

Eighty-four years later, the levee protected Taylorsville from what was left of a devastating hurricane.

“If it keeps raining like this, the gates will close ... and we’ll start pumping water,” Martin said.

Martin said the county’s two pumps can move 10,000 gallons of water per hour. The loud engines powering the pumps make sounds Martin hopes he won’t have to hear.

The Salt River will have to rise significantly before floodgates close, leading to a need for the pumps. It that becomes necessary, Martin said, “We will be here all night.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student
Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at...
Victim found shot at convenience store expected to recover

Latest News

Local authorities warn that people need to prepare before the residual rains of Hurricane Ida...
Downpours, lightning strikes hit community ahead of Ida storms
When heavy rain starts to fall, Louisville firefighters brace for a flood of emergency calls.
Street flooding is a predictable problem for LFD rescue teams
Spokespeople from all three major healthcare systems in the Louisville area have confirmed a...
Patients voice concerns about healthcare workers not getting vaccinated
A new LMPD potential contract deal includes salary increases, alcohol and drug testing,...
More money, stricter discipline for LMPD officers in potential contract