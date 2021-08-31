Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ronna Corrente named WAVE 3 News general manager

Ronna Corrente is a native Kentuckian and is returning to her home state from New Orleans, La.
Ronna Corrente is a native Kentuckian and is returning to her home state from New Orleans, La.(WVUE)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ronna Corrente, a native Kentuckian, is returning to her home state as the new general manager of WAVE 3 News.

Corrente, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, joins the WAVE 3 News team on Sept. 7 after working as general manager at WVUE in New Orleans, La. since early 2020.

Corrente began her career with WDKY in Lexington in 1995 and eventually rose to serve as general manager. In 2018, she moved to the Bayou State to head the team at WAFB in Baton Rouge before eventually taking the reins in New Orleans.

In 2019, the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named WAFB as Station of the Year under Corrente’s leadership. Additionally, the WAFB and WVUE teams won several awards with Corrente at the helm, including EMMYs, Edward R. Murrow awards and Associated Press awards.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student died at a hospital after being struck while boarding a school bus in Columbus, Ind.,...
High school student dies after being struck while boarding bus
Louisville Metro police taped off the area around a vehicle on the parking lot of Thornton's at...
Victim found shot at convenience store expected to recover
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
Rain will continue into the overnight.
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Heavy rain continues Tuesday
Governor Beshear said Monday that as test positivity increases week-to-week, it’s unsure where...
‘This surge is being driven by the unvaccinated’: Beshear says hospitalizations at all-time high

Latest News

Local authorities warn that people need to prepare before the residual rains of Hurricane Ida...
Downpours, lightning strikes hit community ahead of Ida storms
Charles Still said he has been waiting for his unemployment benefits for nearly six months...
Louisville man waiting on benefits chains himself outside of unemployment office
Firefighters at Engine 8 were inside when they heard gunfire around the firehouse Monday morning.
LFD firehouse window shattered during shooting
Hospital leaders with UofL Health and Norton Healthcare tell WAVE 3 News the demand for...
Louisville hospitals testing more people for COVID-19 than ever before