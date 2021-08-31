Ronna Corrente named WAVE 3 News general manager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ronna Corrente, a native Kentuckian, is returning to her home state as the new general manager of WAVE 3 News.

Corrente, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, joins the WAVE 3 News team on Sept. 7 after working as general manager at WVUE in New Orleans, La. since early 2020.

Corrente began her career with WDKY in Lexington in 1995 and eventually rose to serve as general manager. In 2018, she moved to the Bayou State to head the team at WAFB in Baton Rouge before eventually taking the reins in New Orleans.

In 2019, the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters named WAFB as Station of the Year under Corrente’s leadership. Additionally, the WAFB and WVUE teams won several awards with Corrente at the helm, including EMMYs, Edward R. Murrow awards and Associated Press awards.

