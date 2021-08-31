Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘Sobering and uninhabitable;’ First looks at Grand Isle, pummeled by Hurricane Ida

By Rob Krieger and Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - Two days after Ida slammed the Louisiana coast with devastating winds of 150 mph and even stronger gusts, pictures and videos of Grand Isle document the incredible power of mother nature.

The only way into the coastal community is down a treacherous stretch of Highway 1 many did not dare traverse following one of the strongest storms to ever strike the United States.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.(WVUE)

Fox 8′s Rob Krieger described the devastation in a Facebook post:

The island is devastated. There are homes that are simply gone, roofs missing, walls down, windows shattered. Nearly every home has some sort of damage and most have significant damage. There are zero services on the island right now, power, water, and cell service are down. The burrito levee was nearly washed out with all of the sand that was covering it washed away. LA-1 through Grand Isle is nearly impassible in most places and is covered with the sand from the levee and beach. LA-1 between Port Fourchon and Grand Isle is also missing several pieces of asphalt, washed away in the storm.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.(WVUE)

Mayor David Camardelle is asking residents to avoid returning to the island right now as emergency crews work to make the island accessible. Councilman Ricky Templet says the sights are sobering and right now Grand Isle is uninhabitable.

Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.(WVUE)
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.
Gusts over 140 mph devastated the community of Grand Isle.(WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Firefighters at Engine 8 were inside when they heard gunfire around the firehouse Monday morning.
LFD firehouse window shattered during shooting
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says

Latest News

The rain should exit before the morning rush and through the afternoon we’ll work on clearing...
FORECAST: Rain ending overnight
Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Weather Update — 8/31 11 p.m.
Eighty-four years after the 1937 flood, the levee protected Taylorsville from what was left of...
No flooding was no accident in Taylorsville
Some of the stronger bands of rain this afternoon brought showers to Shelby and Spencer Counties.
Ida remnants bring Tuesday showers to WAVE Country