Social Security and Medicare funds remain under pressure

In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed...
In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia. The financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Social Security and Medicare is front and center as the government releases its annual report on the state of the bedrock retirement programs on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.(AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File)
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Social Security and Medicare, the government’s two biggest benefit programs, remain under intense financial pressure with the retirement of millions of baby boomers and a devastating pandemic putting increased pressures on the two programs’ finances.

A report from the programs’ trustees released Tuesday moved up by one year the date for the depletion of Social Security’s reserves, now projecting that Social Security will be unable to pay full benefits starting in 2034 instead of 2035.

Medicare is still expected to exhaust its reserves in 2026, the same date as estimated last year.

“The finances of both programs have been significantly affected by the pandemic and the recession of 2020,” the trustees said.

