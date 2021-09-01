Support Local Businesses
Afghan refugees expected in Indiana as early as Friday

Afghan citizens boarding evacuation flights out of Kabul.
Afghan citizens boarding evacuation flights out of Kabul.(Source: CNN)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - One day after learning Camp Atterbury in Edinburg, Ind., will be a relocation site for Afghan refugees, Gov. Eric Holcomb and Brigadier General Dale Lyles, Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard, said the first 1,000 refugees could arrive before the end of this week.

Holcomb and Lyles answered the who, what, where, when, why, and how 5,000 refugees will land in Indiana at Camp Atterbury and continue coming in increments of 1,000.

Lyles said the camp, which can house 10,000 people with dining and treatment facilities, is completely federally supported with no weight or resources taken from any part of the state.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Brigadier General Dale Lyles, Adjutant General of the Indiana...
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Brigadier General Dale Lyles, Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard.(Source: State of Indiana)

“We’re going to help them become assimilated and become Americans just like the rest of us,” Lyles said.

Lyles said the refugees were deeply vetted before they got on the plane in Kabul and are currently getting vetted in Europe and the Middle East through multiple agencies, including Homeland Security, the FBI and more.

Each will be vetted again before flying to the U.S., and again after reaching Camp Atterbury. At the camp they’ll be screened medically, then held for 14 days to determine medical, visa and credential status to decide when they can leave the camp.

Lyles said they know the refugees are not a threat to the community because every person at the camp is known to the government and the camp is in close communication with local law enforcement. Holcomb said he welcomes the men, women and children who sacrificed so much.

“I want to aide those who aided us,” Holcomb said. “I don’t take for granted what these folks have put on the line for me and our state and our country.”

Some refugees will be able to leave the camp after 14 days with the Special Immigrant Visa. The priority 1 and priority 2 visa require more vetting to decide when they can leave the camp.

Lyles said 1,800 soldiers, including medical teams, are coming to Camp Atterbury to help sustain evacuees. Holcomb and Lyles said they didn’t want to pressure the already stretched local hospitals, and they won’t be. The camp will receive medical packages from the Fort Hood Battalion and Fort Knox.

Lyles said evacuees will get three COVID-19 tests -- one before departure, a second at point of entry in Philadelphia and a third upon arriving at the camp. If they have symptoms when they arrive in Indiana, they’ll be tested again and treated.

Both men emphasized the mission is temporary. Lyles added the community welcomed the help of the refugees oversees, so they need to be welcomed in Indiana.

