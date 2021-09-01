Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a Louisville woman missing nearly two weeks.

Ashley Bowling, 34, was in the 400 block of Washburn Ave. when she was last seen on August 20.

Bowling is 5′4″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Bowling may be in the Ashland, Ky. area.

If you have seen Bowling or have information on her location, call 911.

