Ballardsville Road neighbors say stretch of road is prime for crashes

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved in an accident August 31 that that resulted in the death of the driver of the car that smashed into it.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Neighbors who live near the road where a car broadsided a Jefferson County Public School bus say the stretch of road where the crash happened is dangerous and needs to made safer.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at Ballardsville Road and Hickory Forest Drive.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the bus was attempting to cross Ballardsville Road from Hickory Forest Drive to Silver Wing Boulevard when it was T-boned by a Kia heading eastbound on Ballardsville Road.

The driver of the Kia, identified by the Jefferson County coroner as 32-year-old Shan’l Autumn Newberry, was killed.

Geetika and Sameer Garg live on Silver Wing Boulevard and told WAVE 3 News they heard the crash when it happened.

“(Sameer) rushed to the spot over there,” Geetika Garg said. “The kids were screaming. There was so much chaos.”

Though tragic, the Gargs told WAVE 3 News they were not shocked to see a catastrophic accident at the head of their subdivision. They said the hill on one side of Ballardsville Road, coupled with the curve on the other, make it hard for drivers to see far enough ahead of them. Furthermore, they said people often speed on Ballardsville, making that stretch of road a cocktail of danger.

“We are not able to see if there is anybody until it’s there, you know,” Geetika Garg said. “It just appears out of the blue. We definitely need a traffic light here. That’s the solution definitely. That will help regulate everyone to stop, slow down, take a pause, let each other take a turn. I think that will help definitely.”

Several other neighbors who spoke anonymously to WAVE 3 News said they were concerned about their own safety while driving on Ballardsville Road. WAVE 3 News took those concerns to Metro Councilman Scott Reed, who represents District 16.

Reed told WAVE 3 News that officials have studied the stretch of Ballardsville Road in question before, but it did not meet the criteria for a traffic light. Reed said neither LMPD nor Metro Public Works has approached him with concerns about Ballardsville Road’s safety.

Furthermore, Ballardsville Road is a state-owned road, which Reed said can complicate the improvement process. That said, he believes it’s time to revisit the topic.

“We don’t know what the cause (of the crash) was,” Reed said. “We don’t know if it was speeding. We don’t know who was at fault. So we need to unpack a lot of things before we determine that. But I do believe that a traffic study is in order.”

A traffic reconstruction expert was on Ballardsville Road on Wednesday, flying a drone over the crash site.

The Gargs said they hope the reconstruction efforts can lead to answers about the cause of the crash, and ultimately, bring more safety measures to that intersection.

“It is a very, very dangerous turn here,” Geetika Garg said. “We definitely need some action.”

LMPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

