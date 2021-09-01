Christy Holly fired as head coach of Racing Louisville FC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Christy Holly has been fired by Racing Louisville FC, the club announced on Tuesday night.

No further explanation for the head coach’s termination was provided.

The head of Soccer Holdings’ youth academy, Mario Sanchez, will serve as the team’s interim coach. Sanchez has coached at the Division 1 level for more than 21 years and joined Racing’s parent company, Soccer Holdings, in 2019.

Racing Louisville FC is still scheduled to play the OL Reign at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.