Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Country Boy’s new Keeneland beer to raise money for charity

Country Boy Brewing's Keeneland Fall Ale
Country Boy Brewing's Keeneland Fall Ale(Country Boy Brewing)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Country Boy Brewing is gearing up for the fall meet at Keeneland with a new beer.

The Keeneland Fall Ale, coming in at 5.5% alcohol by volume, has a “fruity nose with notes of candied orange and papaya,” according to the Lexington-based brewery.

Country Boy Brewing and alcohol distributor Kentucky Eagle, Inc. will donate $1 from every case of the new beer sold to Blue Grass Farm Charities. The money will be used for the group’s ‘Back-to-School Backpack Program.” The brewery says it’s raised more than $7,500 for philanthropic causes.

“We hope to double that number for 2021 and continue to support the industry that makes Keeneland such a great experience for fans and horses alike,” said Daniel “DH” Harrison, co-owner of Country Boy Brewing.

“Keeneland is proud of its partnership with Country Boy and the continued success of our unique craft beers which celebrate our racing and sales seasons,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “It’s fun for us to offer our customers the unique brews that only Country Boy can produce, and to translate their popularity into a benefit for Blue Grass Farms Charities. We thank both Country Boy and Kentucky Eagle for their support of Keeneland and the horse industry.”

The Keeneland Fall Ale is available at the track and in stores around Kentucky beginning Sept. 1.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
‘All of a sudden I blacked out’: JCPS student survives deadly bus crash
Christy Holly was fired by Racing Louisville FC.
Christy Holly fired as head coach of Racing Louisville FC
Firefighters at Engine 8 were inside when they heard gunfire around the firehouse Monday morning.
LFD firehouse window shattered during shooting
Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, 29, was taken into custody by police without incident, Jeffersonville...
Woman killed at Jeffersonville laundromat identified as employee; suspect charged with murder
A JCPS teacher, seen in videos gripping a student’s hair during a fight, also was once accused...
Embattled JCPS teacher now under investigation was previously reprimanded for ‘angry’ response to a student

Latest News

Scientists are studying how long antibodies last for those who get infected and those who have...
UofL COVID study producing hope of beating virus
Afghan refugees will move into Camp Atterbury in Indiana.
Indiana community questions process ahead of Afghan refugees’ arrival at Camp Atterbury
Tuesday night, August 31, 2021
Tuesday night, August 31, 2021
Apple has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration to make it easier to...
Apple announces digital driver’s licenses in Kentucky, 7 other states
The new accelerated nursing program at UofL could have an immediate impact on the nursing...
UofL starting accelerated nursing program amid nationwide shortage