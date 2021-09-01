Country Boy’s new Keeneland beer to raise money for charity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Country Boy Brewing is gearing up for the fall meet at Keeneland with a new beer.

The Keeneland Fall Ale, coming in at 5.5% alcohol by volume, has a “fruity nose with notes of candied orange and papaya,” according to the Lexington-based brewery.

Country Boy Brewing and alcohol distributor Kentucky Eagle, Inc. will donate $1 from every case of the new beer sold to Blue Grass Farm Charities. The money will be used for the group’s ‘Back-to-School Backpack Program.” The brewery says it’s raised more than $7,500 for philanthropic causes.

“We hope to double that number for 2021 and continue to support the industry that makes Keeneland such a great experience for fans and horses alike,” said Daniel “DH” Harrison, co-owner of Country Boy Brewing.

“Keeneland is proud of its partnership with Country Boy and the continued success of our unique craft beers which celebrate our racing and sales seasons,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “It’s fun for us to offer our customers the unique brews that only Country Boy can produce, and to translate their popularity into a benefit for Blue Grass Farms Charities. We thank both Country Boy and Kentucky Eagle for their support of Keeneland and the horse industry.”

The Keeneland Fall Ale is available at the track and in stores around Kentucky beginning Sept. 1.

