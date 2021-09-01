Deadly crash shuts down I-265 westbound in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A deadly crash on I-265 in Clarksville has forced Indiana State Police to divert traffic onto I-65.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said the crash between a motorcycle and a truck happened on I-265 at the I-65 exit.

The westbound lane of I-265 is shut down to traffic and those driving into the area will have to find an alternate route.

Information has not yet been released about the victims in the crash.

This story will be updated.

